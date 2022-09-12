Disproportionate assets: CID raids houses of IPS officer, businessman

KOLKATA: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials conducted raids at multiple places, including the residences of IPS officer Debasish Dhar and businessman Sudipta Roy Chowdhury on Sunday.



The raid was conducted for alleged disproportionate assets of Dhar and Roy Chowdhury's involvement in it. Dhar was last posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP), Cooch Behar before he was suspended after the shootout took place at the Jorpatki of Sitalkuchi on the day of Assembly elections last year. Dhar was put on compulsory waiting at the West Bengal Police Directorate in the rank of SP. Sources informed, while probing the Jorpatki shootout incident CID came to know about Dhar's disproportionate assets which has reportedly increased by about 300 times in past few years. On Sunday the raid was conducted at multiples houses of Dhar. CID team went to the residence of Roy Chowdhury, who reportedly has a good relation with Dhar. It may be mentioned that Roy Chowdhury was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Later, he was

granted bail.