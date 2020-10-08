Dispose of applications of mutual transfer of teachers in 7 days, directs Partha

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday directed Commissioner of School Education to take necessary measures to dispose of all applications of mutual transfers in seven days time.



"There should not be any delay in mutual transfers as both the teachers have given their consent on the same. Why should there be hearing or interview in case of mutual transfer? Nobody should charge any money against such transfer. All mutual transfers that are presently pending will be executed within seven days. I will seek status report in this regard to find out whether such transfers have been implemented properly," Chatterjee said while inaugurating a portal for mutual transfer on Wednesday.

Chatterjee also reiterated that there should not be delay in issuance of NOC to a teacher after the School Education department has given the nod for transfer of a particular teacher.

"There has been report in some media that the concerned school is dilly dallying the issuance of NOC even after a teacher has been given transfer approval from the department. In one instance it has been reported that conditions are being imposed in the district level administration for issuance of NOC. An enquiry should be conducted on this issue and the department will act tough against a concerned official who will delay in giving NOC," warned Chatterjee.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered that teachers seeking transfer should preferably be posted in his home district or nearby district. In the primary level 6000 teachers' transfer has already been approved by the Education department.

"These problems are mostly being witnessed in teachers at the Madhyamik level. The Education Secretary will see that once a decision of transfer is approved by the department it is implemented at an earliest," he added.

Chatterjee said that the department is introducing a system when a teacher will not require any such NOC and will join the institution to which his/her transfer has been approved by the department. There has been complaints of teacher being threatened of pay cut after being given transfer order. Chatterjee instructed his department to deal with such matters strongly.

Chatterjee on Wednesday unveiled the portal of Swami Vivekananda Merit Cum Means Scholarship with new features embedded in it. Students whose family income is not more than Rs 2.50 lakhs annually and have secured 75 percent and above marks in Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, Graduation and Post Graduation level are entitled to avail of the scholarship.