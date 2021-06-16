Dismantling work of Posta flyover to start from June 20

KOLKATA: The state government has set the ball rolling for the dismantling of the Vivekananda flyover popularly known as Posta flyover in Girish Park.



The demolition work or the hammering will start from June 20. The barricading of the portion of the flyover that will be pulled down in the first phase started in full swing from Tuesday.

"The Kolkata Traffic Police has already finalised traffic diversion which has been effective from Monday night and will remain in place till August 15. The total work for pulling down the bridge has been divided in four phases," Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Urban Development minister said.

A portion of Strand Road has been fully closed to facilitate demolition work of the first phase.

RITES will be the executing agency for dismantling of the bridge, which had collapsed on March 31, 2016 leading to the death of 28 persons.

The razing of Nawab Lane area will be completed in the first phase.

Several advanced equipment like diamond cutters, heavy duty lifting machines, trestles and earth movers to cut and pull down the concrete slabs from the deck portion in small pieces without making any vibration and much noise are already being stationed at the work site.

"We will carry out several tests and security drills from Tuesday along the 115 m stretch between Nawab Lane and Posta crossing before it finally begins the razing work," a senior official said.

"The safety of the residents in close vicinity of the flyover is our top priority," a senior official of the UD department said.

Tram services on MG Road would be suspended till the demolition is over. MG Road will be open to all types of traffic on both sides from Strand Road to Central Avenue. North-bound lorries and other goods vehicles that take Strand Road will be diverted towards Central Avenue or Rabindra Sarani.

"We have planned alternative routes to avoid inconveniencing commuters." the official said.