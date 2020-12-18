Disgruntled leaders joining BJP for other gains, says Saugata

Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Thursday said the disgruntled TMC leaders were using the names of Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishore as excuses for quitting the party, but the real motive of exit was different. According to Roy, such leaders are joining BJP for some other gains.



"Thus, the party is not perturbed over the exit of such leaders. BJP has huge money power and can buy MLAs and MPs," he added.

Commenting on dynasty politics, Roy said: "They are speaking against us with regards to dynasty politics. But look at them. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son is in BCCI. Some of the BJP dynasts include Akash Vijayvargiya, Vasundhara Raje, Poonam Mahajan, Dushyant Singh, Parvesh (Sahib) Singh Verma, Rajveer Singh and Neeraj Shekhar."

"Has Abhishek Banerjee ever hinted that he is going to be the next Chief Minister? Has Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ever said the next generation of leaders who are in the race for Chief Minister include Abhishek Banerjee? I have not heard of it. Even, Abhishek Banerjee himself is subdued. After he was given the charge of national youth president of TMC, he had been able to unite the youths, giving a prominent structure to the youth wing," the MP said.

According to Roy, BJP's attempt to poach TMC leaders wouldn't have any impact on the voters as they are aware of the real reason behind such moves.

"If they have issues with the party, then they can speak to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. But leaving the party 5 months ahead of the Assembly election is nothing but the work of a traitor," he said.

The leader said it was strange for BJP to raise the issue of dynasty politics and express their disliking for the dynasts. "This is nothing but sheer jealousy over our efforts to increase the party from the grassroot level," he added.

"Political leaders joining other parties is not new and TMC is not at all perturbed with the situation. As long as they are in the party, the TMC party tries its best to speak to them and resolve the issues. The grassroot level TMC workers are committed to the party and we believe people are not fools. They can understand the situations well," he added.