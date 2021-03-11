Disgruntled BJP leaders form separate party wing

Kolkata: Disgruntled BJP leaders have set up a separate wing of the party— BJP Samanvya Mancha — and fielded separate candidates in at least 10 seats, which would go to polls in the first phase. In some of these seats, Independent candidates have also been fielded to protest against the official BJP candidate from the particular region.



Under the banner of BJP Samanvya Mancha, candidates have been fielded in Garbeta, Salboni, Midnapore (Sadar) and Kharagpur 9 (Rural). Pradip Lodha will contest from Garbeta while veteran BJP leader Dhiman Koley and Nirapada Mahato will contest from Salboni and Midnapore (Sadar) in West Midnapore respectively. The name of the candidate in Kharagpur (Rural) will be announced later.

"We have been doing the party since the days of Atalji. The state party has lost the ideology and the leaders are inducting criminals and people with tarnished image. It is unfortunate that the son of CPI(M) leader Sukur Ali, who was involved in Nandigram carnage, has been made president of West Bengal Minority Morcha. Never in the past, had the new entrants been made candidates within a few days after their joining," said Lodha, claiming that the organisations like Hindu Jagaran Mancha, Swadesh Jagaran Mancha would support their candidates.

In Balarampur Assembly constituency in Purulia, the rebel BJP leaders have fielded independent candidates to protest against the official nominee Baneshwar Mahato. In Para and Bagmundi Assesmbly seats, the rebel BJP faction has fielded Swapan Bauri and Shankar Kumar as independent candidates.

In Chatra, they have fielded Tapan Mahato as an independent candidate. The rebel leaders said: "Under no circumstances, we are going to accept the new entrants. They do not know the ideology and principles of the party and have joined to make personal gains." In Joipur, Nepal mahato has been fielded against the official candidate Narahari Mahato.