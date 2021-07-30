Discharge rate stands at 98.07%; about 766 test +ve in a day

kolkata: As many as 822 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after being recovered from Covid.



The discharge rate in the state has reached 98.07 per cent on Thursday with positivity rate remaining at 1.67 per cent.

Single-day Covid infection on Thursday dropped to 766 from what stood at 815 on Wednesday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases reached 15,26,539 so far while active cases stood at 11,300 on Thursday. It remained at 11,370 on Wednesday.

Around 14,97,116 patients have already been released from the hospitals as they recovered. The fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent for the past few days. Bengal has so far carried out 1,56,45,056 Covid sample tests out of which around 45,936 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

The number of single day fatalities stood at 14 on Thursday. As many as 18,123 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.67 on Thursday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.98.

In the past 24 hours, around 64 new cases were reported from Kolkata while North 24-Parganas has seen 106 new cases on Thursday.

This is the highest daily infection by any district. Darjeeling has seen 69 fresh cases on Thursday while Coochbehar reported 38 new cases and Jalpaiguri 40. Hooghly has seen 50 new cases and Howrah 32.

Kolkata has registered 3 Covid deaths on Thursday while North 24-Parganas has seen 4, South 24-Parganas 1, Hooghly 1, Jalpaiguri 4 and Darjeeling 1. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,971 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,563 people so far.

Bengal has cumulatively administered over 2.88 crore doses till now out of which 2,21,937 doses have been applied on Thursday.

According to health bulletin, on Wednesday the health department crossed 2 crore vaccination of first dose.

In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 53,86,868 doses have been administered so far. Around 2,88,22,807 doses have been cumulatively administered in Bengal so far.

Around 617 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,04,081 till Thursday.

Health department has so far addressed 20,54,795 general queries so far out of which 2,805 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,605 people on Thursday and around 8,20,692 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.