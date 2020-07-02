Discharge rate in state accounts for 65.35%

Kolkata: Bengal on Wednesday saw 611 new Covid cases with the total number of infected patients going up to 19,170.



The discharge rate in the state is higher than the

national average and most of the affected patients have already recovered from the disease.

Around 398 patients have been released from various hospitals in the state on Wednesday after being cured. The total number of Covid patients released from the hospitals so far has reached 12,528. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday also spoke about the recovery rate of the state.

The discharge rate in the state accounted for 65.35 per cent on Wednesday.

The state government has carried out 9,558 sample tests in the past 24 hours. The total number of sample tests carried out in the state till Wednesday stands at 4,97,596.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 3.85 per cent. The total death toll across the state has gone up to 683 so far till Wednesday out of which 15 persons died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata recorded 238 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in the city has reached 6,222.

Around 153 new cases have been found in the North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected persons has reached 3,086. Howrah witnessed a total of 2,770 cases so far out of which 78 patients have been reported on Wednesday.

In South 24-Parganas, 41 new patients have been detected on Wednesday and the total affected figure stands at 1,134.

Darjeeling district in North Bengal found seven fresh cases on Wednesday and the total number of infected patients has gone up to 495.

Malda reported 30 new cases in the past one day and the total infected tally has gone up to 676.

There are 78 dedicated Covid hospitals currently in the state and the total number of earmarked COVID-19 beds remains at 10,479. The occupancy in Covid beds is 23.11 per cent.

There are a total of 948

ICU beds in the dedicated Coronavirus hospitals and 395 ventilators.