Discharge rate at 62.12%, record testing in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: The Bengal government has carried out a record number of sample tests in the past 24 hours as the figure reached 15,485 on Friday.



The total number of sample tests done so far across the state has reached 7,73,512. The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested stood at 6.98 per cent.

The state has seen 2,216 new Covid infected cases in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected patients has gone up to 53,973 so far.

On Friday, Bengal registered recovery of 1,873 Covid patients in the past 24 hours. At least 33,529 have been released from various hospitals till Friday. The discharge rate of the state stands at 62.12 per cent. As many as 35 persons have died in the past 24 hours and the death toll across the state reached 1,290 so far. Kolkata has seen 699 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 16,826. Around 16 people from the city have died in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas saw 567 new cases on Friday. The district has so far registered a total of 11,342 cases. At least six persons from North 24-Parganas died in the past 24 hours. Apart from Kolkata, the infection is the highest in North 24-Parganas.

South 24-Parganas witnessed 143 new Covid cases and the total number of affected patients reached 4,118 in the area till Friday. As many as three persons died in South 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours. Howrah registered 189 fresh cases while Hooghly saw 74 new cases. Three persons died in Howrah in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Howrah has gone up to 6,256 and Hooghly saw 2,600 positive cases. South Dinajpur on Friday had 66 new cases and the total cases in the districts remains at 935. Malda saw 52 new cases and the total number of infected patients has reached 1,993 till date.