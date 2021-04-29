Director Kaushik Ganguly +ve, Tapas Pal's wife in hosp

Kolkata: Bengali film director Kaushik Ganguly tested positive for Covid. He is under home isolation.



His son, Ujan, was infected with the virus earlier this month. He was in home isolation but director Ganguly did not reportedly come in close contact with his son. Actor-turned director Churni Ganguly, Kaushik's wife has, however, tested negative for Covid.

Sources said Ganguly and his crew members were recently shooting a film titled 'Kabadi Kabadi' in Bolpur. It is not, however, clear if he had contracted the virus while shooting the film. Ritwik Chakraborty and Sohini Sarkar co-stars in the film have also complained of witnessing Covid-like symptoms.

A team member of 'Kabadi Kabadi' had died after being infected with Covid. Several film personalities from Bengal have already fallen victim to Covid.

In another development, Nandini Pal, widow of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and actor Tapas Pal, was admitted to a private hospital in the city for Covid treatment on Tuesday evening. Her health condition is stated to be serious. Her blood sugar level has been fluctuating. Plasma therapy is being done on Pal, sources said.

Outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee enquired about her health and assured her daughter Sohini any sort of help. It may be mentioned that Tapas Pal had died at a private hospital in Mumbai in February 2020.

Actor Jeet was infected with Covid last week. Many other film personalities were earlier affected with the virus including actress Subhashree Ganguly, Koel Mallick, among others.