Dipendu Biswas quits BJP

KOLKATA: Dipendu Biswas, a turncoat, who had switched over to BJP from Trinamool Congress (TMC) before the Assembly election resigned from the saffron party on Tuesday. Biswas sent his resignation to Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president.



Biswas was elected from Basirhat south seat on TMC ticket in 2016. He did not get a ticket and left TMC on March 8, 2021. He joined BJP alleging that he could not work in Trinamool. Interestingly, the BJP also did not give him a ticket. He was made a permanent member of the state committee. BJP did not use him in the campaign.

It may be mentioned that barring two, all turncoats who had joined BJP lost the election. Rajib Banerjee was defeated by over 42,000 votes.

Baishakhi Dalmiya and Bharati Ghosh were defeated handsomely. Sabyasachi Dutta was defeated by over 7000 votes.

Rabindranath Bhattacharya was defeated by TMC's Becharam Manna by over 25,000 votes.

It was learnt that many Trinamool turncoats were getting in touch with TMC leaders, expressing their willingness to come back.