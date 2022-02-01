Dip in cases: Metro set to re-introduce smart token system from today

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set re-introduce smart tokens for passengers from Tuesday.



"Keeping in view the demand from Metro users, we have decided to issue Smart Tokens from February 1, 2022," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway. He reiterated that elaborate arrangements have been made to restore token circulation keeping in mind the safety of the valued Metro Users. Regular sanitisation of tokens through token sanitizer machines will be done. These tokens will be available at all North-South and East-West Metro counters as well as Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machines (ASCRM).

"Token sanitizer machines are already installed at all Metro Railway stations," said the official.

He pointed out that tokens get sanitized through Ultra Violet Ray sanitizing machines in four minutes time only. In the crowded stations two such token sanitizing machines have been put in use.

Kolkata Metro Railway authority had stopped issuing tokens for passengers availing the services in March 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The Kolkata Metro Railway authority restarted issuing tokens in November 2021 but again stopped it following a surge in Covid positive cases in the city.

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly, president of Board of Control for Cricket in India President and former Indian Cricket Captain, has joined in "No Mask, No Metro" campaign to tell commuters to always wear masks. In his video message, 'Prince of Kolkata' has urged all Metro users to follow this protocol to stay safe and healthy. His message is being played on the Platform Televisions of Metro stations as well as on Social Media.

"It will not be out of place to mention here that Indian wicketkeeper and batsman Wriddhiman Saha, Ex-Footballers Bhaichung Bhutia and Alvito D'Cunha have also come forward to make this campaign a grand success," an official of Kolkata Metro Railway had said.