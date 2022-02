Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate's husband was shot in Dinhata area of Cooch Behar on Saturday.



Tapash Das, husband of Mithu Das, a Trinamool Congress candidate of Ward 7, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

It is alleged that the shooting took place under the instructions of local BJP leader Ajay Roy.

Police have registered a case and probe is underway.