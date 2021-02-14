Dinesh Trivedi misused floor of House for his 'devious political ends': TMC to RS Chairman

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday complained to Rajya Sabha Chairman alleging that former MP Dinesh Trivedi had misused the floor of the House for his 'devious political ends' and has taken it 'for a ride' flouting rules and traditions. TMC's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray— in a letter to the RS Chairman— has urged him to immediately constitute an inquiry into the matter and find out the reasons behind such unprecedented illegality committed by Trivedi.



Trivedi, who was a TMC MP, on Friday announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha and the party in a dramatic fashion on the floor of the House. Ray in his letter claimed that the TMC had recommended only two names as speakers for the discussion on Union Budget 2021-22, but Trivedi was "allowed" to use the floor of the House for his "devious political ends." The TMC's allotted time on the discussion was exhausted as both its speakers Ray himself and Abir Ranjan Biswas spoke on their designated days.

Asking why Trivedi was allowed to speak although his name was not recommended by the TMC as a speaker in the Budget discussion with no time left for the party, Ray wrote: "It is a matter of great concern that although there were adequate mechanism under the rules to restrain the unruly member, it was not adopted."Ray in his letter has termed the entire episode as 'unprecedented, unwarranted and devoid of any decorum or etiquette as envisaged in Rajya Sabha at work.' He claimed such an action "was also against all rules, norms and traditions of this august House."

Addressing the upper house of the Parliament, Trivedi had said he felt suffocated as he was unable to carry out any work for the people. Speculations are rife that he is heading towards BJP. RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said there is a due process for resigning from the House and asked Trivedi to submit his resignation in writing to the Chairman. Earlier, stressing that the exit of Dinesh Trivedi—who is known to have jumped ships in the past as well—won't affect the fortunes of Bengal's ruling party, TMC leaders said it was good that 'ungrateful leaders' were quitting the party.

Trivedi is a two-time LS MP and was sent to the Rajya Sabha last year by TMC after losing the parliamentary polls in 2019. Jumping ships is Trivedi's old habit. He joined Congress in the 1980s then switched over to Janata Dal in 1990. From 1990-96, he was a RS member from Gujarat as Janata Dal candidate. He joined TMC in 1998.