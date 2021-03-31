Dinda hurt in clash between old & new BJP workers: TMC

KOLKATA: Former cricketer and the BJP candidate of Moyna in East Midnapore, Ashok Dinda was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress workers on Tuesday after completion of a road show. However Trinamool Congress leadership has attributed the incident as a clash between the old guards and new entrants.



Dinda was allegedly attacked around 4:30 pm, while the BJP nominee was returning from a road show. It has been alleged that a group of people started pelting stones and brickbats at his car. The windscreen of the car as well as the other window panes were shattered. Dinda also suffered injuries on his back after a brickbat hit him.The driver of Dinda's car somehow managed to drive away from the spot. Later he went to the local Block Development Officer's (BDO) office and took shelter. He was taken to a hospital. The ECI sought a report from district administration regarding the incident.