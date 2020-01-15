Dilip Ghosh's words invoke GJM ire, Tamang warns of protest

Siliguri: BJP state president Dilip Ghosh's statement on the issue of vandalising public property and the death of 11 persons in the 2017 agitation in Darjeeling Hills has drawn flak from the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binay Tamang faction). They have threatened to come out in the streets in protest, if Ghosh does not withdraw his statement immediately.



"In a television interview, Ghosh had dubbed the 11 martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the 2017 agitation as antisocial elements, who were rightly shot by the police for vandalising government property. He has also indicated that Gorkhas are foreigners and has likened them to dogs," alleged Binay Tamang, president, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

Ghosh had further stated in a news channel that those who vandalise national property "are to be shot like dogs".

"We strongly condemn Dilip Ghosh's statement and ask him to withdraw his statement at the earliest. His statement is proof enough of the BJP's attitude towards the Gorkhas in Bengal. The 11 Gorkhas were martyred at a time when the Bimal Gurung-led GJMM had teamed up with the BJP. The agitation

was started by Bimal Gurung with the faith that BJP would work towards the creation of Gorkhaland. It was because of this faith on the saffron party that the Gorkhas had given their lives in the agitation. However, the statement given by Dilip Ghosh likening the Gorkhas to dogs is a mark of betrayal of the Gorkhas," stated Tamang.

The GJM president further stated that it is because of such statements that the party is standing against BJP.

"They are in the process of throwing out 2 lakh Gorkhas from Assam by declaring them as refugees on the basis of NRC. The same will be implemented throughout the country. BJP leaders consider the Gorkhas as foreigners. The BJP is not a friend of the Gorkhas. If Dilip Ghosh doesn't take back his words calling the 11 martyrs antisocial and fit to be shot like dogs, then we will come out on the roads in protest," warned Tamang.

The GJM has also asked the Hill political parties, who are allies of BJP, to comment on Ghosh's statement. "They should also ask BJP to conduct an enquiry against Ghosh," stated Tamang.