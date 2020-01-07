Dilip Ghosh turns away ambulance, remains unapologetic

Kolkata: BJP state president Dilip Ghosh turned away an ambulance even though its siren was on which meant it was an emergency. Ghosh was holding a meeting on a road with of BJP supporters sitting on the road and blocking the way. He instructed the ambulance driver on loudspeaker to avail another road as it would hamper the gathering.



On Monday, the BJP leadership in Krishnanagar held a meeting near the district administrative building following a rally from Rajbari area in support of NRC and CAA.

While Ghosh was delivering his speech, a hooter blaring ambulance arrived from the right side of the stage.

Even after seeing the vehicle, none of the BJP workers even tried to give way.

While the ambulance driver was waiting, Ghosh from the stage, instructed him to take a detour and avail some other road. He even said: "The driver knows there's a meeting going on here. Why has he availed this road."

He further added: "It is not possible to give way to the ambulance. So many people sitting on the road will be disturbed. The ambulance was sent deliberately to disturb the meeting."

Though local BJP leadership claimed that there was no patient inside, locals informed that there was a patient present inside the ambulance. After the video was posted on social media, Ghosh was widely criticised.

(Image from inditopday.in)