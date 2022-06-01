Dilip Ghosh censored by BJP high command

KOLKATA: The Central BJP has censured its national vice-president Dilip Ghosh and asked him to refrain from talking to the media as his statements have brought embarrassment to the party. The party's national general secretary Arun Singh wrote to Ghosh at the instruction of the party's national president JP Nadda.

In a letter to Ghosh, the BJP high command has said that he had been cautioned earlier not to make statements which bring embarrassment to the party. But he did not listen to it and went ahead with his style of function."There have been some avoidable instances when some of your statements or outbursts have anguished state party leaders and have also caused embarrassment to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This was pointed out to you on several occasions by the party leadership in the fond hope that you will take note," the letter read.

"In a recent interview your comments, in the electronic media and perhaps on other forums, have been openly critical of senior state functionaries. Such comments will only hurt and harm the party..." the letter further stated.

"On the instructions of hon'ble national president Shri JP Nadda Ji, I wish to convey to you the party's deep anguish and concern at issuance of such statements and advise you to always refrain from going to the media or any public fora, about your own colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else," read the letter.

Reacting to the development Trinamool Congress tweeted: "We have said this before and we will say it again, @BJP4Bengal built a house of cards that is fast falling. @DilipGhoshBJP being censured by the BJP high commission points to the lack of organizational unity in their party. Save your sandcastle by the sea @BJP4India!"

Sharing his views a senior BJP leader said: "It was under his leadership the party got 77 seats in Bengal Assembly polls from only three seats. He had won the Assembly election in 2016 and Lok Sabha polls in 2019, a record which is difficult to break for any state leader. His straightforwardness has not been liked by the new entrants who in league with some central leaders persuaded Nadda ji to take the decision."