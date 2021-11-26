Digital theft: Man held for hacking data of e-com site

kolkata: A youth was arrested for duping a customer on an online shopping platform by hacking into the database.



The accused, Kalyan Kundu of Nimta, was picked up by the cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station on Wednesday night from his house. He was produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM court on Thursday and remanded in police custody for five days.

According to police, on November 19, a resident of New Town lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station against a unknown fraudster. The complainant told the cops that he had booked an I-phone from the online shopping platform and had paid full amount while ordering. But he did not receive any product. When he tried to check the order details, he found the I-phone was delivered. When the complainant got in touch with the customer care, the concerned authority denied any help as the delivery was confirmed after getting the OTP which was sent to the customer's mobile number.

When the complainant told the online shopping platform authority that he did not received the product, the man was blacklisted. Cops got in touch with the online shopping platform authority and asked for the details of the order. It was found that the mobile number was not of the complainant and also the delivery location was different. Police started tracking the mobile number which was of Kundu. On Wednesday night, he was arrested.