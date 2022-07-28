Digital education imparted to about 75 visually-impaired students across state

KOLKATA: Paschim Banga Samagra Siksha Mission along with mjunction provided digital education to 75 visually-impaired students from across the state.



Kartik Manna, chairman of Samagra Siksha Mission and Aminul Ahsan, district education officer Paschim Banga Samagra Siksha Mission were present at the felicitation programme held recently.

The Project Jyoti has imparted education to 200 students in Kolkata.

The programme prepared by mjunction is designed to let the students use a "talk back" technology by using android devices.

Each student is given a phone which has pre installed apps to read the text books.

The Project Jyoti has helped more than 400 visually impaired students across the country to read textbooks. Nearly 45 special educators and 30 students from across Bengal were trained in accessible reading of West Bengal state board textbooks using phones.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kolkata, mjunction services limited is an equal joint venture of SAIL and Tata Steel.

Project Jyoti is a CSR initiative, conducted by the firm, to support visually-challenged students.