Digital calender: Centre publishes wrong date as Tagore's birthday in its Bengali version

Kolkata: In another major goof up the Modi government has put the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore wrongly in its recently published digital calendar.



Tagore was born on "25 se Boisakh", the 25 th day of the first month of Bengali calendar. It is celebrated across Bengal with great enthusiasm. Bengalis across the world consider this to be a festival only next to Durga Puja.

However, this important date has been wrongly mentioned "23 se Boisakh", which falls on May 7.

In the Bengali version of the digital calendar, recently launched by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, it is found in its holiday list that "Kabiguru Rabindranath-er Janmodin" is on 7 May 2021 that is on Friday. Actually, it falls on May 9 which is "25 se Boisakh".

This comes when the BJP has already hit the headlines with its national president JP Nadda mistaking

Viswa Bharati as Tagore's birthplace. Now, the mistake in the app based digital calendar, which has a global reach, has sparked off a fresh controversy with a storm of criticism from the intellectuals to Trinamool Congress leadership.

Noted scholar Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri said: "Instead of making necessary correction in the digital calendar, they should send it to every household in Bengal mentioning that they will celebrate the bard's birthday on the day and see how people react to it."

Vehemently criticising the mistake, Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said: "It shows their ignorance

about the icons of Bengal. It reveals how much they are connected to Bengal. I condemn such acts and it is unforgivable. People of Bengal will give befitting reply to such insults to Tagore."

However, there is no mistake in "Guru Rabindranath's Birthday" in the English and Hindi version of the digital calendar as it has been rightly marked on May 9.