Digilocker: Cops face infra hurdle to prosecute traffic norm violators

Kolkata: Kolkata Traffic Police are facing problems while prosecuting traffic rules violators after implementation of mParivahan and digilocker as a good number of offenders are not carrying the actual documents and as well as not paying the fine on the spot.



According to sources, since the mParivahan and digilocker has been implemented, a good number of people are found not carrying the vehicle related documents physically.

In case such people are intercepted for violating traffic norms, they are showing the documents on mParivahan or digilocker.

Traffic officers are finding it difficult if the offender fails to pay the traffic fines on the spot as the system of electronically document seizure has not been started yet.

Taking the advantage, a good number of traffic norms violators are not showing physical documents which has become a major problem for the traffic Sergeants.

Though in such cases the vehicle is being prosecuted through the citation system (a message will be generated and sent to the registered mobile number of the vehicle), not more than one section can be used in such a situation.

For example if a person jumps a red light and also drives dangerously, the person can be prosecuted under 119/177 (signal violation) and 184 (driving dangerously) Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

The fine amount for the prosecution will be Rs 500 for signal violation and Rs 5000 for dangerous driving. But in the case of citation system, a concerned traffic cop can only prosecute the offender for one offence only.

However, a senior official of Kolkata Traffic Police said that the new system of digitally seizing the documents will start soon. At present an e-court is being set up to dispose of the traffic cases which have been done online.

"If the person fails to pay a fine on the spot, the offender has to have physical documents for seizure purposes. However the new system will start soon following which the physical documents will no longer be needed," said the police officer.