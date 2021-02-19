Digha to get biodiversity park

KOLKATA: In a step towards sustainable development, the Executive Director and Refinery Head of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Haldia Refinery, Partha Ghosh laid the foundation stone of "Digha Bio-Diversity Park" as a part of the group's Corporate Environment Responsibility activities.



The ceremony was held in the presence of MLA and Chairman- Digha Sankarpur Development Authority (DSDA) Akhil Giri, Additional District Magistrate Sudipta Porel, and other dignitaries.

Boasting of an amazing landscape, Digha is an important tourist destination in East Medinipur. Different species of plants here attract the migratory birds.

Ghosh said the park would provide a better environmental landscape to Digha and to the district. "It will be a majestic addition to this important tourist destination," he added. Meanwhile, Giri appreciated the efforts by the IOCL in enhancing the greenery of the region.