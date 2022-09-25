Digha fast becoming hub of 'religious tourism'

Digha: Digha, one of the major sea beach destinations of the Bengalis is fast emerging as a favourite hub of religious tourism with the proposed Jagannath Temple expected to be unveiled by the end of 2023.



The Digha Sankarpur Development Authority (DSDA) is also giving a major facelift to the Nayekali temple located under Pudima II Gram Panchayat in Shankarpur less than 5km from Digha. West Bengal Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) is executing the construction of the Jagannath temple which will be a replica of the one in Puri.

The temple, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is coming up on a land of 20 acres with an investment of over Rs 100 crore. The temple will be 65 m in height.

"Best quality sandstone imported from Banshi Paharpur in Rajasthan is being used for construction which is presently going on in full swing," Suman Niyogi, Chief Engineer, HIDCO said.

There will be shops associated with puja rituals just adjacent to the temple, a green cover in the form of a garden will surround the shrine and there will be parking spaces too. This year, the DSDA expects to have at least 30 lakh monthly footfall by the end of December. DSDA is providing a major facelift to the Nayekali temple located just 5 km away from Digha. The 300-year-old temple has been witnessing a rise in tourist footfall with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently unveiling the 29.5 km Marine Drive that connects all the four sea beach destinations—Digha, Shankarpur, Mandarmani and Tajpur reducing the travel time for the tourists.

"We will have a fountain with light and sound show and the wall of the temple being used as the projection screen. There will be a gallery with seating arrangements for 60 people. The show of 45 minutes duration will showcase the history of Digha and its transformation as a major tourist attraction," Manas Kumar Mandal, Executive Officer of DSDA said.