Differently-abled beaten to death in North Dinajpur

kolkata: A mentally challenged youth was allegedly beaten to death at Karandighi in North Dinajpur on Tuesday night.



According to sources, the youth identified as Jamiruddin (22) of Amatala area had been to his relatives house in Lahutara area two days ago. Suddenly on Tuesday night he decided to return home.

Without informing any of his relatives, Jamiruddin left for his home around 12:30 am.

While riding his bi-cycle a few local people suspected him as a thief and blocked his way.

When the youth failed to answer their questions properly, the accused persons started assaulting him.

After a few moments police were informed.

Cops rushed the youth to Karandighi rural hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

Later police arrested five persons on charges of murder.