Differences between Raj Bhavan & state govt should be seen as 'difference of opinion': Guv

Kolkata: Newly-appointed Bengal Governor C V Anand Bose on Friday said differences between the Raj Bhavan and the state government should be seen as "difference of opinion" and not as a conflict since both are complementary institutions.



Speaking during an interview to a news agency in Delhi, Bose said the role of the Governor is to act as the "rainbow bridge" between the state and the Centre for "resolution of all conflicts".

The founding fathers of the Constitution certainly did not want to create a sinecure and, therefore, the purpose of a Governor has been clearly defined in the Constitution. The Governor is to act as a rainbow bridge between the state and the Centre, he reiterated.

"For any problem, there is a solution and we should arrive at the right solution. We should be able to keep all players in the game together. The Constitution expects the Governor to know the way, show the way and go the way," he told the news agency.

While giving an interview with a vernacular news channel, the newly-appointed Governor said he wants to learn Bengali and also wants to write books in that language.

Bose's predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the current Vice-President of India, had been at loggerheads with the state government on a number of issues on a number of occasions since his appointment to the Raj Bhavan in 2019.

Speaking on the issue of growing conflict between the Governor and the state governments led by non-BJP parties in the country, he said these are "differences of opinions" and should not be seen as conflicts.

In a pluralistic country like India, there should be a free flow of expressions on whatever opinion people have on issues. Democracy is so powerful in India; there is no situation that democracy cannot take care of, he added further.

Bose is a former civil servant. Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of Bengal since July. The appointment came after former Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar quit the post for contesting for the Vice-Presidential election.

Bose has served in the Indian Administrative Service and held the rank of Secretary to the Government of India, Chief Secretary and university Vice-Chancellor. Bose, who is originally from Kerala, started his career as a bank employee.