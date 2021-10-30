Diesel price in all 23 dists crosses century mark

Kolkata: Diesel price in all the 23 districts of the state crossed the Rs 100 mark on Friday.



It was on October 25 when the diesel price had crossed the Rs 100 mark in two districts — Murshidabad and Nadia. At Berhampur in Murshidabad district, diesel was sold at Rs 100.47 on the same day and it was sold at Rs 100.06 per litre in Krishnanagar, Nadia, and at Rs 100.03 per litre in Ranaghat. In Karimpur, it was sold at Rs 101.08 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel price had crossed Rs 100 mark on Wednesday.

On Thursday, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 109.13 per litre and Rs 100.49 per litre respectively in Kolkata. Compared to Wednesday, the petrol and diesel prices in the city has increased by 34 paise and 35 paise respectively.

Trinamool Congress staged agitation against the abnormal hike in fuel prices as it is leading to skyrocketing prices of essential goods.

Protesting against the hike in fuel prices, all petrol pumps in the city observed a token strike for half-an-hour protesting against the highest ever price of diesel. They did not sell petrol and diesel from 7 pm to 7.30 pm.

Prasenjit Sen, joint secretary of the Petroleum Dealers' Association, said: "We are soon going to meet Union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to inform him about the losses we are incurring due to the increase in prices of petrol and diesel".