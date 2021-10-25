Diesel price crosses Rs 100/l mark in 3 dists; TMC stages protest in city

KOLKATA: After the price of diesel crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark on Sunday in three districts of the state, Trinamool Congress supporters protested against the rising fuel prices here.



Though in Kolkata the price of diesel stood at Rs 99.47 per litre, in Behrampur in Murshidabad district it was sold at Rs 100. 47 on Sunday. Petrol was sold at Rs 109.24 in the district.

In Krishnanagar in Nadia district, diesel was sold at Rs 100.06 per litre while in Ranaghat it was sold at Rs 100.03 per litre. In Karimpur, it was sold at Rs 101.08 per litre, the highest in the state.

Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) state general secretary said the sharp rise in the price of diesel would lead to increase in the price of vegetables and pinch the pockets of middle-class people.

He said the condition of the middle class has been worse since the Narendra Modi government took over. "The price of mustard oil has reached Rs 200 per litre while 'posta' (poppy seeds) is sold at Rs 2,100 per kg. The prices of vegetables are rising," he added.

Meanwhile, TMC supporters protested against the rising fuel prices in Kolkata on Sunday.

Carrying an empty LPG cylinder decorated with flowers, TMC supporters burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shouting slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"The country is reeling under an unprecedented rise in fuel prices for several months now, but the BJP government seems unconcerned about the plight of the people," Kunal Ghosh said. The protest rally toured Raja Dinendra Street, APC Road and Sukia Street in north Kolkata with TMC supporters armed with placards, slamming the Centre.

Ghosh said the rise in fuel prices has triggered a cascading impact on the people of the country.

Petrol was retailing at Rs 108.11 per litre in Kolkata on Sunday, while diesel was being sold at Rs 99.43 per litre in the city.

Meanwhile, the vegetable vendors said due to the rise in the price of diesel the transportation cost would go up and the prices of vegetables of all varieties would subsequently increase by Rs 5 to Rs 10 per kg.