Didn't discuss politics, was a courtesy meet: Mamata post meeting with Guv, Assam CM

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, said that she "did not discuss politics" at the meet with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam at the Raj Bhawan in Darjeeling, and called it a "courtesy tea meeting".



The meeting that commenced at 3:28 pm lasted for nearly 3 hours, raising speculations as to what was discussed.

When questioned by media persons, if the forthcoming Presidential election was discussed in the meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated: "How can there be talks on presidential elections, his party is different from mine?"

Banerjee said: "It was great to meet my colleague Sri Hemanta Biswa Sarma. He offered me an Uttario (traditional scarf) from Assam and I reciprocated with one from Bengal. He had helped me a great deal when I had visited Assam," stated Banerjee.

The Chief Minister said that states should have cordial relations with neighbouring states. "I feel we should have good relations with neighbouring states. There are many from Assam who live in Bengal and many from Bengal who live in Assam. We share a border at Alipurduar. Certain needs can arise at times so there should be good communication between states. Communication between state governments should be good," added Banerjee.

The Governor arrived at Darjeeling on Wednesday to administer the oath of office to the GTA Chief, Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the GTA at 10:15 am on Wednesday.

When asked whether the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) issue was discussed as it was a common issue for both West Bengal and Assam, Mamata Banerjee said: "We did not discuss politics in the meeting."

When questioned on the national emblem controversy, the Chief Minister steered clear stating: "I will not speak on the issue as of now. Let me first study it and then I will give my opinion."

She stated that she will not be attending the oath-taking ceremony of the GTA Chief and Chairman on Thursday. She will be departing for Kolkata on that day. "I have done my part. The oath will be administered by the Governor," added the Chief Minister.

The first GTA Sabha will meet at 9 am at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha and nominate Chairman, Deputy Chairman, Chief and Deputy Chief of the GTA. At around 10 am in an hour-long function, the Governor will administer the oath of office of the GTA Chief at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha. He will then depart for Kollkata at around 11 am. The Chief Minister explained that as she was in Darjeeling at a time when the Governor was also here and as the Assam Chief Minister had come for some work, the Governor had invited both for tea. "As my place of residence is a minute away from the Governor's, I paid him a visit, had a cup of tea and a biscuit," stated Banerjee.