Didir Doot app reaches over 5L downloads in record time

Kolkata: The 'Didir Doot' application has reached more than 5 lakh downloads in a record time.

The first of its kind application, which acts as a platform for people to connect with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was launched on February 4.

In just 20 days time, the popularity of the app also left digital footprints because soon after the launch #AmiDidirDoot started trending on Twitter where the supporters from across Bengal pledged their support to Didi.

The users have appreciated the content available on the app, such as Didi's Speeches, Infographics and News Updates shared daily. One of the users of the app said: "We can now receive timely updates about Didi's activities and events. It's an excellent platform to spread Didi's ideology across the state".

Updates and features are constantly added to improvise the User experience. A response team ensures prompt

replies to user's feedback and comments.