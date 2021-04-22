Didi will come back to power: Balurghat locals

BALURGHAT: Unfazed by the scorching temperature, the jubilant crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of the 'daughter of Bengal'—an endearment that echoed even amid claps—here on Wednesday exuded confidence about Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's victory in the ongoing polls. When the wheelchair-bound Banerjee addressed the rally at Town Club Ground, her ardent supporters on the field were confident that she would return to power and continue with her development works for the state.



"It is just a matter of a few days till the results are declared. I am confident that Didi will be the Chief Minister of Bengal again. The dream of the saffron brigade to snatch power from her will never come true," said 62-year-old Swapna Kabiraj of Mahinagar, located on the outskirts of Balurghat.

The rally witnessed huge turnout of women and youngsters. Ranjana Mohanta, a young homemaker of Balurghat's Kamarpara, who declared herself to be Banerjee's fan, said: "We were facing tough time during lockdown due to the lack of work but our Didi helped us by providing free ration. We have been enlisted under the scheme of Swasthya Sathi."

Meanwhile, youngsters appreciated Banerjee's development schemes.

"We are being benefitted by a plethora of development schemes initiated by the Mamata Banerjee government. People had committed a mistake by electing a BJP candidate from Balurghat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The same mistake will never be repeated again," said Babai Pramanik, a student of Balurghat College.

South Dinajpur district will go to polls on April 26.