Diamond Harbour Football Club gets IFA's permission to play in first division

Kolkata: Indian Football Association ( IFA) has given permission to Diamond Harbour Football Club (DHFC) and Belghoria Athletic Club to play in first division on Tuesday.



The chief patrons of the two clubs are Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Madan Mitra, Trinamool MLA from Kamarhati.

The club jersey logo of DHFC were released recently. Attending the "Bar pujo (a puja which is offered to the goal post on the first day of Bengali New Year which fell on April 15), Banerjee had said "Today is the Bengali New Year Day, while the day is being celebrated as the Good Friday by the Christians and the Muslims are observing Roza. Our dream club has started his journey on this auspicious day with a view to unite society."

He said attempts will be made to ensure that DHFC takes part in ISL.Madan Mitra said the sole purpose of his club will be to upgrade the standard of football in Bengal and bring back the lost glory. Two more clubs will play in the first division taking the total number of teams to 28. Altogether 35 clubs had applied to pay in

first division.