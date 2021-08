Diamond Harbour: 5 killed, 7 injured in road mishap

Kolkata: Five persons were killed and seven severely injured when an auto rickshaw met with an accident in Diamond Harbour Road on Friday night.



According to sources, the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle near Shibanipur in Falta. Auto driver Sukhendu Kayal (60), Akash Mandal (12), Rohan Mondal(14), Priya brata Sikdar (10) Sanjit Mondal(50) were spot dead.

Subal Mandal(12), Bapi Mandal (38), Nabakumar Jana(60), Biswjait Mandal(48) Kaberi Sikdar(40), Mamoni Mondal(4) are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Shamyalendu Mandal (62) has been discharged after primary treatment.