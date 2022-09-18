DHR service between NJP and Darjeeling suspended

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) services between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Darjeeling have been suspended from Saturday owing to a landslide damaging and covering the tracks.



Incessant rainfall on Friday night triggered a landslide at 18th Mile between Rongtong and Tindharia. "Restoration work is being undertaken on a war footing to clear the debris and repair the track. Services are likely to resume after September 25," stated AK Mishra, Director, DHR. There is a pasenger train plying from NJP to Darjeeling and another from Darjeeling to NJP daily. Both these trains stand cancelled.

Earlier, owing to a landslide between Tindharia and Rongtong, DHR passenger services between NJP and Darjeeling remained suspended from September 1st to 12th, this year.

With Puja tourist season round the corner, the tourism industry is apprehensive that discontinuation of DHR services is likely to cause a dent. However, joy-ride services of the DHR in-between Ghoom and Darjeeling are continuing uninterrupted.

At present there are 5 joy- rides (2 steam and 3 diesel) running between Darjeeling and Ghoom. "However, with the demand increasing with the tourist season there will be 8 joy rides plying from September 19 and 12 from October 1st" stated Suman Pradhan, Station Manager, Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, scattered rainfall lashed several parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Saturday. Various South Bengal districts will see a rise in the temperature at least by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours and the intensity of rainfall will also reduce in the southern part of the state.