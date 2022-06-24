DHR records highest revenue generation at Rs 3.20 cr in May

Darjeeling: The World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) recorded an all time high monthly revenue generation in May this financial year. It is approximately 54 per cent higher than the previous record. The all time high revenue generation has been attributed to the huge tourist footfall in that month.



"The DHR has recorded the highest ever monthly revenue generation of nearly Rs. 3.20 crore against the expenditure of Rs. 2.75 crore during May, 2022. It was approximately 54 per cent higher than the earlier highest of Rs. 2.07 crore in May, 2018-19," stated Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relation Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR.)

Till May, 2022 this financial year, the DHR has earned more than Rs. 4.73 crore while the annual expense was at around Rs. 4.53 crore during this period.

Owing to lockdown and Covid pandemic DHR too was affected along with the rest of the world. Its revenue had taken a nosedive in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The train services of the DHR had remained suspended from March 22 to December 24, 2020 and May 16 to August 15, 2021 and from January 15 to February 15, 2022.

At present, there are 12 Joy Ride services between Darjeeling and Ghum in the DHR along with passenger services between Darjeeling and New Jalpaiguri.

Special services like Steam Jungle Tea Safari, Red Panda, Him-Kanya have been introduced by the DHR to attract more tourists.

"During May 2022, DHR managed to offer highest ever daily seats of more than 1000 to meet tourist demand," added the CPRO. Charter Trains, Special Film Shooting Trains, Heritage Dining Car services are being offered in the DHR.

Several initiatives have also been taken up for the promotion of DHR in the country and abroad. Darjeeling station is being upgraded with new features like heritage type windows, Kanchenjunga view point etc. Up gradation of Ghum station is also under process, stated De.