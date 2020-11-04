Dhaval Jain becomes Member Secretary of the West Bengal Valuation Board

Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre in Bengal, Dhaval Jain has been made the member secretary of the West Bengal Valuation



Board.

He was the Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC). Mukta Arya, District Magistrate of Howrah, has been given the

additional charge of Commissioner of HMC.

Sujata Ghosh, who was the member secretary of West Bengal Valuation Board, has been made commissioner of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department.