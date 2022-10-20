Dhanteras: Jewellers bullish on sparkling festive season

kolkata: With customers' sentiment recovering after about two years of lull, and as the festive fervour reaches a crescendo this year with Dhanteras and Diwali around the corner to be followed by the wedding season, the jewellers in the state are bullish about glittering sales and look to negate the gloom of the pandemic.



"There are no Covid restrictions anymore and people are moving freely. Gold prices are also low and that has added to the excitement amongst clients, and people are also using this as a good time to buy their wedding jewellery or which they will gift for weddings. Diamond jewellery is also in demand as it's a must-have piece during weddings," said the Director of a jewellery outlet chain. Sharing similar observations, several jewellery outlet chain owners and office-bearers said that they had come up with several Dhanteras offers across gold, diamond, platinum and silver jewelleries for their customers. They also said that the sale of daily wear and bridal jewellery is also picking up.

"The bridal jewellery sale is also picking up with the wedding season due in the next few months," they added. They further informed that diamonds are more sought-after this season and have seen a rise in demand as customers are "inclined to purchase items that hold meaning and value".The new technology that has been dominating the manufacturing sector of jewellery in Kolkata is that of 3d printing and laser cutting for fine lightweight jewellery. Enhancement of customer experience has assumed prime importance and the sector is using virtual try-ons or online selling tools like video selling. The pieces of jewellery that are being sent abroad to customers are mainly small daily wear in gold and diamond.

According to a committee that works to propagate the art of crafting pieces of jewelleries, Dubai imports the bulk of gold jewellery from Kolkata. Apart from Dubai, the USA, Singapore, Hongkong and China also form a major client base for the Kolkata market.