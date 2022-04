Kolkata: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday went to state-run SSKM Hospital here for some clinical tests, while stating that he is in good shape healthwise. Dhankhar had on April 1 fallen ill while travelling to Thakur Nagar in North 24-Parganas district to attend a fair and returned midway. "I am getting good advice from very competent doctors of SSKM (Hospital). Healthwise, I am in good shape," he said after emerging from the facility.