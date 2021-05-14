Dhankhar tours Cooch Behar with BJP MP; faces stir, 'go back' slogans

DARJEELING: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar faced protests during his visit to Cooch Behar, accompanied by MP Nisith Pramanik, on Thursday. Protesters waved black flags and shouted 'go back' slogans at his cavalcade.



The TMC alleged that Dhankhar violated constitutional provisions. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to him claiming that his visit to Cooch Behar would be "violative of the long-standing norms as evolved over several decades" and urged him to desist from "abrupt decisions with regards to field visits".

When his cavalcade passed through Golokgunj Chowpathy in Mathabhanga, the Jorpatki Nagarik Mancha protested shouting 'go back' slogans.

"The Governor's visit is politically motivated. He has no regard for human lives and is just working on the behest of a political party. The Governor did not visit the spot where four persons died in firing by the CISF on poll day. Neither did he meet their families. Why has he come after a month of the incident," stated a protester.

In Mathabhanga, the Governor's cavalcade met with similar protests. He got down from his car and engaged in an argument with the protesters. He even shouted at the Mathabhanga IC, alleging total lawlessness and police inaction. The police chased the protesters away following which the Governor's cavalcade continued on its way.

Governor Dhankhar, talking to media persons, stated that he has extended all cooperation to the Chief Minister. "I just want all taking law in their own hands, anywhere in West Bengal, to be punished adequately. No such action is being taken by the state government. My visit has boosted the confidence of the people," he stated, flanked by Pramanik.

Meanwhile, local TMC leaders also slammed the Governor for his visit to the district. "The Governor is going around the district accompanied by Nisith Pramanik, a criminal. He has no regard for the Constitution. A week ago, they had tried to kill me. I was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. I was discharged today. The Governor went to meet the families of the persons who had attacked me and are absconding. The police have launched a manhunt for them," stated Udayan Guha, veteran TMC leader from the Cooch Behar district. Senior TMC minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay claimed that Dhankhar's conduct is unbecoming of a Governor. Yashwant Sinha, TMC vice-president, tweeted: "The West Bengal Governor is acting according to a script provided to him by Modi/ Shah who have not yet accepted their miserable defeat in the election and who have no respect for the Constitution of India. They will never leave Mamata in peace."

In a Twitter post, TMC Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar urged Dhankhar to "stop nasty divisive propaganda", saying it is not time for that. However, she did not mention the Governor's visit to Cooch Behar.