Dhankhar rewarded by BJP for speaking ill about Bengal: TMC
kolkata: Taking a swipe at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar being made the NDA candidate for vice-president, Trinamool Mahila Congress president Chandrima Bhattacharya on Sunday said that he has been rewarded by the BJP for antagonising Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and speaking ill about Bengal.
She said that Trinamool Congress' claim that Dhankhar was acting as a spokesperson of the BJP while adorning the governor's chair has been proved correct. "He has got a prize for disparaging the state government and the Chief Minister," Bhattacharya told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here. She added that during his tenure as the Governor, he converted the Raj Bhavan into a BJP office.
Dhankhar is likely to resign on Sunday as Governor of Bengal.Saugata Roy, Trinamool Congress MP said Dhankhar had been rewarded for "irritating the Bengal government". On several occasions, the state government had differences with the Governor. The Governor had even called a press conference to criticize the state government and flouted all norms.
Tapas Roy, deputy chief whip, hoped that the new Governor would cooperate with the state government. TMC used the last Sunday before the Martyrs' Day programme on July 21 to urge people and TMC sympathizers to attend the rally at Dharmatala. Rallies were taken out in ward 17 in North Kolkata urging people to make the programme a grand success.Six rallies will be taken out in the city on July 21.
Rallies will be taken out from the Gitanjali Stadium in Kasba, Central Park in Salt Lake, Howrah and Sealdah stations, Hazra and Shyambazar five-point crossing.
