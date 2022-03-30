Dhankhar invites Mamata to discuss law & order situation

kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for an interaction during the week to deliberate on the law and order situation in the state.



The move comes a day after leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met the Governor after five BJP MLAs were suspended for assaulting other legislators at the floor of the House during Budget session. Dhankhar had also met Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday. Dhankhar in his letter claimed that the state of governance in the state was cliff hanging.

He claimed that it had been further strained by the barbarity witnessed in the Birbhum killings.

"Recent alarmingly worrisome developments, reflecting increased lawlessness and violence, make it imperative that you spare time earliest for an interaction at Raj Bhavan," Dhankhar wrote to Banerjee, a copy of the letter was attached to a tweet posted from his official account.