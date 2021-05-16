Dhankhar insignificant in state politics: TMC MP

KOLKATA: After Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the houses of BJP workers in Nandigram on Saturday, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said the former was the most insignificant person in the state politics at present.



Reacting to Dhankhar's statement that the whole state was sitting on a volcano, Roy said: "No one pays any importance to his (Dhankhar) words." Roy said the Governor was going to different places with BJP leaders. "Instead, he (Dhankhar) should have got himself involved in the fight against Covid. At a time when the state government has laid maximum stress on stopping the spread of COVID-19, he is trying to divert the attention of the people," Roy added.

Dhankhar was accompanied by Suvendu Adhikari. He went to the houses of some BJP workers, who had been allegedly attacked by Trinamool supporters.

It may be recalled that Trinamool leadership had demanded the Governor's resignation on Friday for 'instigating violence' in the state. On Friday, the Governor went to Sitalkuchi, where the Central forces had gunned down four people. He was accompanied by BJP MP Nisith Pramanick. He did not visit the house of Trinamool workers who were attacked by BJP supporters.

Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP had said on Friday the Governor was behaving like a BJP cadre.

"He has violated the Indian Constitution. This is for the first time since Independence when the state has got a Governor whose partisan attitude has become crystal clear," the MP had said.