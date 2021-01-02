Dhankar trying to influence ECI: TMC

Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee, Secretary General of Trinamool Congress alleged on Friday that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was trying to influence the Election Commission of India (ECI).



He was reacting to a statement made by Dhankhar that bloodshed was likely in the forthcoming Assembly election. Chatterjee said such a statement made by the Governor had clearly indicated that he was trying to influence the ECI.

"Governor has no power in conducting the election. It will be conducted by the ECI and by making such a statement he is trying to influence it," he said.

It may be recalled that Trinamool Congress has already submitted a memorandum to the President requesting him to withdraw Dhankhar after he failed to "protect, preserve and uphold the Indian Constitution and his relentless criticism of the state government headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee." Chatterjee said the law and order situation in Bengal was not alarming and women were safe. "Governor is repeating the same thing every day. He has come here with an agenda to malign the state government to satisfy his bosses in Delhi. He is overstepping and flouting the Indian Constitution," he maintained.