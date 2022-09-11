Dhana Dhanye auditorium likely to be opened in Nov

Kolkata: The state of the art Dhana Dhanye auditorium in Alipore with a seating capacity of 2600 is expected to be thrown open in the month of November after the Kali Puja.



Sources in the Public Works Department (PWD) which is implementing the project have been given a dateline of November 15 for completion of the project.

"We will seek fit certificate from experts of Kharagpur IIT and then will ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide a date for inauguration," a senior official of PWD department said.

The work for project that involves Rs 440 crore had kicked off in December 2017 and was supposed to be completed within 40 months.

However, the Covid pandemic situation and the revised seating arrangement that was enhanced from 2400 to 2600 has led to the delay.

According to sources there will be three auditoriums with a total seating capacity of 2600.

An agency from Delhi which has constructed the main structure of Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town is executing the Dhana Dhanye auditorium. There will also be a food court.

"The architecture of the venue is going to be world class. The external work is already over and the interior decoration work is going on in full swing," a PWD official said.