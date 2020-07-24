Dhakuria Bridge to remain shut

Kolkata: Dhakuria bridge will be closed for vehicular movement from Friday night till Monday morning in order to conduct its load capacity test by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).



According to police, during the period autos plying on the Golpark-Garia route will be short terminated at the Jodhpur Park, second lane. Small vehicles going towards Jadavpur will be diverted from Golpark Crossing via Southern Avenue, Lake Gardens

flyover.

Vehicles going towards Gariahat will be diverted from Prince Anwar Shah Road via Prince Anwar Shah Road and Lake Gardens Flyover or Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Road.

The buses going towards Jadavpur will be diverted Rashbehari Avenue, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road, and Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass from multiple points. Buses going towards Gariahat from Jadavpur will be diverted through Prince Anwar Shah Road and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road.

These apart buses which avails Jibanananda Setu to reach Jadavpur police station crossing in order to avail Dhakuria bridge from EM Bypass will be diverted from Avisikta Crossing towards via Ruby crossing, Rashbehari Connector to reach Gariahat.