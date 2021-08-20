DG Virendra gets additional charge

Kolkata: Director General of Police Virendra has been appointed as the Chairman of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.



Virendra, who is due to retire on August 31, would start working as the Chairman of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board in addition to his normal duty as the Director General of Police with immediate effect.

The reason being the tenure of re-employment of K Hari Rajan as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Chairman of the board expired on July 31.

The Police Establishment Branch of the Home and Hill Affairs Department has issued an order in connection with the appointment of Virendra as the Chairman of the

Board.