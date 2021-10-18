Dev's 'Golondaaj' makes over Rs 2cr biz in 1st week

kolkata: After reopening of the cinema halls in state, 'Golondaaj'—starring Tollywood actor Dev—became the first film in eastern India to have made a business of more than Rs 2 crore in the first week of its release.



In 'Golondaaj', Dev plays the role of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikary, who is known as the father of Indian football. The film has been directed by Dhrubo Banerjee.

After remaining closed for a long time due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, movie halls in the state reopened in August allowing 50 per cent occupancy. Both, single screen and multiplex cinema halls ran house-full shows of 'Golondaaj' during the Pujas. The hall owners are hopeful that with the bumper response of this film, movie buffs have got back the confidence of going to cinema halls to watch flicksNavina cinema hall owner Navin Chokhani said all the three shows of Golondaaj ran to full occupancy (50 per cent) in the Puja days. The audience praised the film and the acting performances.In fact, five other Bengali movies that were released during the Puja also made brisk business as did the Hollywood movies. "Some people had to return back as they were denied entry with norms of 50 per cent occupancy in place. When the relaxation will further ease, more people will turn up," the owner of a multiplex in Behala said.