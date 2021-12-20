Devotees can 'offer pranam' to president of Belur Math on Dec 26

Kolkata: After a gap of more than one-and-a-half years, the devotees will be allowed to offer pranam to the president and vice- president Maharaj at Belur Math on December 26, which is the birth anniversary of holy mother Sadara Devi.

On that day, the math premises will be opened to the devotees from 8am to 11am and 3.30pm to 5pm. They can visit Sri Ramakrishna temple, Ma Sarada temple, Swami Vivekananda and Swami Bramhananda temples.

The devotees were not allowed to offer their pranam to the president and vice-president Maharaj from March 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown.

Those visiting the math premises on December 26 will have to follow the Covid protocols strictly and carry the double vaccination certificate and their identity proofs. Prior to Covid, lakhs of people used to visit the Belur Math during the Durga and Kali Puja and during the birth anniversaries of Sri Ramakrishna, Ma Sarada and Swamiji.