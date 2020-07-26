Devotees barred from Belur Math Durga Puja this year

Kolkata: For the first time in the 119- year-old history of Durga Puja at Belur Math the devotees will not be allowed to attend the puja in 2020 in view of the COVID- 19 pandemic.



Swami Suviranandaji , general secretary Ramakrishna Math and Mission said the idol will be worshipped at the Sri Ramakrishna temple and the devotees will not be allowed in view of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

"In view of the pandemic we cannot take any risk. Spirituality and Science should got hand-in-hand and our top priority is the safety and security of the devotees,"he said. The Durga Puja at Belur Math was started by Swami Vivekananda in 1901. Ma Sarada had attended the Puja.

Over the years as the number of devotees visiting the Math to attend Durga Puja has increased and the venue was shifted from the Sri Ramakrishna temple to the ground right beside it. A huge pandal is put up there and lakhs of people visit the Math premises to watch the Kumari puja. Because of the COVID–19 pandemic the Math was closed for the devotees for several months. Though it is now open to them, they are not allowed to see and offer pranam to President and Vice-President Maharaj.

The age-old tradition of offering prasad has been suspended and the guest house is closed. The temples are opened for four hours a day, two hour in the morning and two hours in the evening. The devotees cannot take part in the evening prayer. Because of the pandemic the Guru Purnima festival had to be suspended and no decision has yet been taken regarding the celebration of the birth anniversary of Holy Mother and Swamiji.