Devotees allowed to have 'Bhog' on Puja premises

DARJEELING: It is time to rejoice at the Nripendra Narayan Bengali Hindu Hall (NNBH) in Darjeeling. After a two year long gap, 'Bhog' (food offerings) can be consumed while sitting in the Puja premises- return of an age-old tradition this year. The 108-year-old Puja is one of the oldest in North Bengal.



'Bhog' (food offerings) distribution is synonymous with the NNBH Puja. People from all over the Darjeeling along with tourists visit the Puja premises for the community meal. Chairs and tables are laid out for the devotees.

The 'Bhog' comprising 'Khichuri' (a concoction of rice and lentil,) fried vegetables, 'Labra' (mixed vegetable,) 'Chatni' (sweet pickle) and 'Payesh' (a sweet dish made from rice, milk, nuts and resins) is then served for all to consume to their fill and even take back home in containers.

'Bhog' is distributed on the days of Saptami, Ashtami and Nabomi (seventh, eighth and ninth days of the Puja.) "For the last two years we had scaled down 'Bhog' distribution owing to the Covid-19. We did not allow anyone to sit and eat in the premises. Instead we packed the 'Bhog' in containers to take away. This year the old system will be reintroduced," stated Saibal Chakraborty, the organiser.

From 'Pushpanjali' to 'Arati' everything echoes of tradition in this Puja –preserved religiously through the ages. No Pandal is erected for the Puja and the idol is placed in the main altar of the temple belonging to the NNBHH.

Located in Chandmari, the NNBHH has a rich history and was built during the British Raj. From 1914 started the Durga Puja in the temple, located in the same premise. The temple popular as Sree Mandir, resembles the famous Jagganath Temple of Puri.

Great names like Sister Nivedita, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Acharya J. C. Bose and the great revolutionary Bagha-Jatin had all paid visits to this hall. It is said that even K.L. Saigal, the legendary singer had once offered pushpanjali during the Durga Puja.

Before independence the image used to arrive from Krisnanagar, first to Siliguri. From Siliguri it used to be brought to Darjeeling by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, having two engines one in the front and the other in the rear. From the early fifties the image is being brought from Siliguri, by road.

However with time, changes are slowly creeping in. The idol which used to have the traditional 'Daker Saaj' (white) has been replaced with a colorful one. "It is just an experiment," stated Subasish Sengupta, secretary, Puja Committee.