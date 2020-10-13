'Devi Durga comes to the world to put an end to evil like you (BJP)'

Kolkata: Stating that BJP will never be able to come to power in Bengal, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the safforn party saying that "Devi Durga comes to the world to put an end to the evil like you (BJP)".



She said while addressing party supporters at a programme at Nazrul Mancha in connection with the release of the annual number of the mouthpiece of Trinamool Congress, 'Jago Bangla'.

Banerjee said: "They are only hungry to capture power. But I would like to say that it is not that easy. They have tried a lot, but all their efforts have gone in vain".

Empathising on the problems that people are facing for the past eight months due to the Covid situation, Banerjee said: "I will pray to Maa Durga to ensure safety of all and to give relief from Covid. On one hand there is Covid and on the other hand there is "dangerous BJP". I have not seen such a big pandemic like BJP ever before."

"Our Party does not believe in the politics of using filthy words. One must maintain the tradition of sobriety to do politics in Bengal. However, BJP will never understand all these as it does not have the capability required to realise the same," Banerjee said, adding that permission has been given to organise Durga Puja only at Chittaranjan Park in Delhi. Permission has also not been given in Uttar Pradesh and Assam. It is only in Bengal where it is being allowed.

"We are giving a call to people from all walks of life, caste, creed and religion to participate in the biggest festival of the state, but by following Covid protocols," Banerjee said.

She also urged people not to take the situation casually after following discipline during the days of Puja.

"I would also urge people to adhere to Covid norms while meeting people to wish

Bijaya after the Puja," Banerjee said.

Expressing her sorrow over the untimely demise of two MLAs of her party – Tamonash Ghosh and Gurupada Mete – who died due to Covid, Banerjee also urged people not to neglect if one is suffering from fever.

"Do not take the risk of staying at home to take a chance for three to four days if suffering from. Immediately go to the doctor. The people with comorbidity should be more alert," Banerjee said.